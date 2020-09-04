TAMPA, Fla. — To limit the spread of the coronavirus, large social gatherings are put on hold. This means families that would normally gather during the spring religious holiday season will have to skip their dinner rituals.

Restaurants are usually packed on Easter weekend. Given the current circumstances of COVID-19, most restaurants had to come up with innovative ideas on how to stay in business and still serve their customers for Easter weekend.

Some dine-in only restaurants are now offering Easter dinners to go for delivery or curbside pick-up.

“What we’ve done to maintain a higher level of personnel, people who were servers before now deliver for us,” said Jim Abrams, owner of Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood., which is based in Sarasota.



“We were able to have them insured as drivers for us, using their vehicles. So, they are still serving the public, just in a different fashion from what they were before,” said Abrams.

Duval’s deadline to order an Easter dinner ends on Thursday, April 9, but you can still order from its limited dinner menu, which includes its most popular dishes.

With Easter only a few days away, most restaurants are already sold out of their Easter dinners or their deadlines have come and gone.

However, there are a few restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area and surrounding cities that still have dinners available:

DeVitos’ Italian Specialties, a new restaurant in downtown Tampa, is getting help from their friends over at Oxford Exchange to get their Easter dinner to-go orders ready.

If you’re in the mood for a traditional Italian dinner on Easter Sunday, you can order a family-style meal from DeVito's, the pickup location will be Oxford Exchange.

The Deviled Pig, in Tampa, will be open on Easter Sunday and is serving up takeout from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is offering a four-course Easter dinner menu that serves up to six people.

And if you’re looking for an Easter basket filled with baked treats, A Friend Who Bakes, in Gulfport, is currently taking orders.

The baker's helpers will deliver Easter baskets to your door for the kids and adults.

But wait, there’s more. Here are additional restaurants operating on Easter Sunday:

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Bascom’s

Il Ritorno – Downtown St. Pete

