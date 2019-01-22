TAMPA, Fla. — The average American family throws away more than $2,000 worth of food each year.

That's a lot of food wasted in a time when people are going hungry, but there's an easy way for you to share the food you don't want or won't eat.

It's a food sharing app called Olio. Users simply take a picture of the food or item they want to give away, then list it on the app and someone who needs it can come pick it up.

About 40 percent of the food Americans buy ends up in the trash. This isn't just a problem in the U.S. It's a global issue. Three years ago, Saasha Celestial-One created Olio and it's finally starting to catch on around the world.

"The joy of giving something of value to another human is really special," Celestial-One said. "I would encourage anyone who's a bit skeptical to add something to the app and wait for the magic to happen."

Celestial-One says it's an easy resource for low-income families, college students or anyone who might need a little extra help.

This is just starting to catch on in the Tampa area, so there aren't many listings, but that can change quickly when you think about helping others and cutting back on waste.

Check out Olio here.

