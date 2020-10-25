Easy Halloween recipes to make with your family

A lot of us are celebrating Halloween at home this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, so here's a few recipes to make with the whole family!

TAMPA, Fla. — COVID-19 has changed the way we've celebrated so many of our holidays this year and Halloween is no exception.

Celebrating at home or with close friends and family will be the safest route for you to go this year, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring! You just have to get creative with your celebrations.

While you're celebrating at home, you'll definitely want some fun Halloween-themed treats to munch on. We compiled a few recipes that are easy and tasty!

Berry Mummy Hand Pies

Ingredients

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup berry jam of your choice

1 package of premade pie crust

1 egg, beaten

Candy eyes

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla.

Lay one pie crust onto a lightly floured surface.

Cut the rounded edges off of the circular pie crust to create a rectangle. Cut the rectangle into six pieces for larger pies, or eight pieces for smaller pies.

Slice the leftover rounded edges of the pie crust into 1/4 of an inch wide strips.

Place rectangles onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Spread about 1 1/2 tablespoons of cream cheese onto each pie crust rectangle, leaving a 1/4 inch border. Top with a tablespoon of berry jam.

Criss-cross strips of pie dough over the filling, leaving a small window for the eyes.

Slice off any excess pie crust hanging over the edges of the pies.

Brush pies with a beaten egg.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 12-16 minutes until golden brown. Cool, top with candy eyes and enjoy!

Meatball Monster Sliders

Ingredients

1 pound of your ground protein of choice (beef, turkey, impossible, etc.)

1/4 finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 egg

2 cups of your favorite marinara sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Slider buns

Olives or cherry tomatoes

Toothpicks

In a mixing bowl, combine ground protein, onion, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and egg.

Roll mixture into golf ball-sized meatballs. Slightly flatten into patties.

In a large skillet, sear the patties on both sides on medium-high heat, about 3-4 minutes per side.

After patties are seared on both sides, add in 2 cups of marinara sauce. Cover and simmer for 4-6 minutes until meat is cooked through.

Slice tomatoes or olives and place onto toothpicks.

Cut cheese into triangles for fangs or other shapes for teeth.

Place meatball patty onto slider bun, top with toothpick tomato or olive eyes, place cheese teeth and enjoy!

Candy Corn Jell-o Cups

Ingredients

1 package lemon gelatin

1 package orange gelatin

3 cups of water (4 cups if not using alcohol)

1 cup of vodka (optional)

Whipped cream

Candy corn

Mix lemon gelatin package with one cup of boiling water, stir until sugar and gelatin is dissolved. If using vodka, add in 1/2 cup of vodka and 1/2 cup of cold water (use one cup of cold water if not using vodka). Stir and pour into molds, or small 2 ounce cups, filling only halfway.

Set in the fridge for one hour until firm.

Mix orange gelatin with one cup of boiling water, stir until sugar and gelatin is dissolved. If using vodka, add in 1/2 cup of vodka and 1/2 cup of cold water (use one cup of cold water if not using vodka). Stir and pour into molds over the solid lemon gelatin.

Set in the fridge until firm, at least an hour.

Top gelatin cups with whipped cream and candy corn before serving.

