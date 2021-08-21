Cuban bakery La Segunda opening new location across the bay in St. Pete

They have been selling goods in Ybor City for more than 100 years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — La Segunda Bakery and Café, famous for their Cuban bread, is moving across the bay to open a new location in St. Pete this fall.

This new site will be smaller than the other two locations in Ybor City and South Tampa, but will be able to seat 40 people both inside and outside., St. Pete Rising reports.

“We are so excited to be bringing La Segunda’s authentic Cuban recipes and traditions to the St. Petersburg dining scene,” 4th generation owner of La Segunda Anthony More said to St. Pete Rising. “We can’t wait to provide a more convenient location to the many St. Pete residents that have visited us in Tampa year after year.”

While Ybor City location focuses on wholesale baking and counter service, the new St. Pete location will specialize in grab-and-go, delivery and catering, St. Pete Rising explains.

According to I Love the Burg, the menu items will still be the same in St. Pete, with some of the popular options being:

Fresh-pressed Cuban sandwiches

Guava and cheese turnovers

Italian cookies

Quesitos

Flan

Naviera brand coffee

La Segunda Bakery is the largest producer of Cuban bread in the world today, making 18,000 loaves every day. While a lot of the bread is sold at the bakery and local restaurants, thousands of loaves get sent to different cities all over the country, St. Pete Rising reports.

The new La Segunda Bakery and Café location in St. Pete will be at 2436 4th street N.