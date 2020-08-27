Meals on Wheels for Kids working to ensure no child goes hungry

Volunteers are delivering meals to families who chose to keep their kids home this school year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Single mother of two, Tamar Davis, says Meals on Wheels For Kids showed up right on time.

“Everything that we needed was literally given to me.” Davis said, with a sigh of relief. “I know that God is real. He literally answered my prayer.”

Caitlyn Peacock, the Executive Director with Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, says “When COVID hit, we dropped all of our traditional operations and went into response mode.”

The non-profit launched Meals on Wheels for Kids 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

“We saw an increase of over 50 percent of food insecurity almost overnight when COVID hit," Peacock said. “When you don’t know where you’re next meal is coming from, it’s hard to focus on anything else.”

She says being able to help out those families in need is a privilege and hopes to bring them some relief.

If you are a family in need or want to give back to the community by volunteering or donating food, go to their website networktoendhunger.org.

