New urban farming partnership announced to help fight food insecurity in Tampa Bay area

Local company Brick Street Farms is teaming up with Lykes Bros. Inc. to grow fresh, healthy food for those in need.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is taking steps to fight food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined the commissioner for a press conference Thursday morning where she announced a new urban farming partnership.

Commissioner Fried said the plan for this new investment is to sustainably feed more people in urban locations and contribute to healthier lives overall.

Brick Street Farms, which was founded by a couple in Tampa, uses innovative agriculture technology to grow fresh food year-round in up-cycled refrigerated shipping containers.

With the help of the Brooksville-based agribusiness Lykes Bros. Inc, the company will expand its hubs to produce more clean, nutrient-dense food.

Mayor Kriseman on Thursday called Brick Street Farms a “hub of innovation and creativity," and spoke about how the company's mission aligns with the City of St. Pete.

“Our mission statement talks about building a city of opportunity where the sun shines on everyone, and Brick Street Farms has been doing exactly that,” Kriseman said.

Fried said this partnership will help fight food insecurity while benefitting sustainability initiatives and the environment. She also spoke about how this partnership comes as Florida loses a lot of agricultural land to development.

