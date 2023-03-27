Brats, BBQ and BOGO beers: Rays announce new 2023 food menu

Rays opening day is still a few days away, but 10 Tampa Bay got a sneak peek at the new food coming to concession stands throughout Tropicana Field in 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What's better than watching the Rays dominate at Tropicana Field? Watching the Rays dominate at Tropicana Field with a foot-long pretzel dog in your hand.

That's just one of the mouthwatering new menu items baseball fans can grab during the team's upcoming 25th anniversary season.

Foot-long pretzel dog

With the way this doughy dog hits, you might call it the MVP.

It features a half-pound Nathan's all-beef hot dog wrapped in house-made pretzel dough and served with a house-made mustard sauce. If you want to try one, make sure you're one of the first in line at Pig + Potato on the Center Field Porch — only 98 pretzel dogs will be made for each game.

Beach Drive BBQ

This new concessions stand in the First Base Food Hall is bringing some saucy and savory offerings.

New dishes include loaded pulled pork nachos, brisket banh mi sandwiches and pulled pork sliders.

Stinger Dog

It's the revival of a Devil Rays-era favorite.

All Whoa Doggy’s locations around Tropicana Field will once again be offering this simple but classic combination — a Nathan's hot dog with chili and cheese sauce.

Little Greek

This freshly-grilled Mediterranean favorite has a new home at Tropicana Field.

Enjoy fast-casual dishes like chicken skewers, falafel pitas and Tampa Bay's signature Greek salad in the Third Base Food Hall.

Beans & Barlour

These outrageous milkshakes are so delicious, they're opening a second location at the Trop.

In addition to the location at the Budweiser Porch in Center Field, you can now grab these tasty treats in the Third Base Concourse.

Daddies Donuts

Get your fix of doughy deliciousness with this Central Avenue favorite.

Daddies Donuts will be churning out fresh donuts daily at three locations around the Trop: Right Field Street, the Third Base Food Hall and the Rays Club.

Omaha Steaks

Burgers, brats and beyond.

Enjoy nationally-renowned, high-quality meats at concession locations throughout the building.

MingsBings

Reimagined Chinese street food on the go.

James Beard award-winning Chef Ming Tsai has reinvented a Chinese flatbread dish as a vegan, gluten-free and nut-free handheld pocket. Grab one at Grand Slam in Right Field.

Sip Shine

Wash down these new menu items with a boozy, frozen treat.

Grab a fresh fruit-flavored slushy made with high-quality moonshine whiskey in the Third Base Food Hall, the Rays Club and Ballpark & Rec.

BOGO Buds on the Budweiser Porch

This buy-one, get-one deal will be available at every Friday night home game.

Rays fans can get BOGO Budweisers and Bud Lights every Friday on the Budweiser Porch in Center Field. Plus, you won't have to worry about waiting in a long line — the team is rolling out a new checkout-free concessions experience called "Short Stop."