Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Something "big" is coming to the Florida Panhandle.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his fast-casual restaurant Big Chicken to Bay County after signing a deal with the Panhandle Restaurant Group.

"Guess what Bay County!? It’s official, the BIG CHICKEN is coming!!!!" The group posted on Facebook.

The franchise is set to bring "Big Flavor. Big Food. Big Fun." with every order from its menu which is said to due home-cooked childhood favorites with bold flavors.

Big Chicken currently has two locations - Las Vegas and Glendale - but it also offers its delectable bites in Ghost Kitchen Brands locations in Rochester, NY, Climate Pledge Arena, USB Arena and on two Carnival cruise lines.

"Big Chicken aims to create a fun family haven that both comforts and delights," the restaurant's website reads.

Diners will get the chance to taste things like signature chicken sandwiches, sauces, milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. Big Chicken locations offer dine-in, pick-up and delivery services.