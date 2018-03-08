TAMPA, Fla. -- She calls it a "pizza bomb."

Packed with cheese and salami and baked in a wood fire oven, the pizza bomb is a must try for pizza lovers. It was created by Simona Sarpa, who moved to the bay area from Napoli, Italy.

She now serves it up at her Neapolitan restaurant, Viva Napoli, located in South Tampa.

So what is a pizza bomb? It closely resembles calzone with the main difference being how it's shaped. Sarpa says a calzone is typically one piece of dough, folded over the interior ingredients. The pizza bomb is two separate pieces of dough placed on top of each other and sealed at the edges.

Inside a pizza bomb, you'll find a ball of burrata cheese (similar to mozzarella), felino salami and grana cheese. It's then cooked in a wood fire oven that was shipped here from Napoli.

