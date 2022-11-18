Turkey ranks among the most-disliked Thanksgiving foods, survey finds

Do you have a least-favorite Thanksgiving food? Find out if yours made the list.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dinner table debates often go hand-in-hand with Thanksgiving.

There's just something about getting the whole family together that brings out those controversial opinions and hot takes, whether they be about politics, TV shows, sports or just about anything else.

And that includes food.

This year, in a survey conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer, 1,003 Americans were asked what their most disliked traditional Thanksgiving foods were.

While 16.55 percent of those respondents said there's not a single Thanksgiving food they don't like, a majority felt some type of way about at least one of the most classic dishes.

Where do you think turkey, the Thanksgiving centerpiece, ranked?

Perhaps surprisingly, it came in as the second-most disliked food with 29.11% of respondents saying no thank you to the holiday staple.

Other classic dishes, like green bean casserole, ham, yams, and stuffing were among the top 10 most-disliked foods. But, the number one spot belongs to cranberry sauce, with 30.51% of people making room for something else on their plate. It's the second year in a row that cranberry sauce claimed this unfortunate prize.

Here's how the top 5 rounded out:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

Were there any surprises for you? Were you as surprised as many in the 10 Tampa Bay newsroom that coleslaw ended up on this list of Thanksgiving foods at all?

Regardless of how much you agree or disagree with this list, it certainly offers up a harmless topic of debate for you to steer the conversation away from politics during this year's Thanksgiving dinner!