Body armor donated to four North Port Police Department K-9s

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Four of the North Port Police Department's four-legged officers are receiving protective gear to help keep them safe as they protect and serve.
K-9s Nero, Bear, Dutch and Jett will receive a bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
In the next eight to 10 weeks, these very good boys, will each get a vest embroidered with the phrase “honoring those who served and sacrificed” on it.
These dogs get put into harm’s way all the time, being able to give them one more line of protection is the least we can do for our four-legged partners. We’re very thankful,” Sgt Tony Donohew who heads the K-9 unit said.
The non-profit has delivered more than 3,830 protective vests to help law enforcement agencies across 50 states ensure its K-9s have potentially life-saving body armor.
The police department has four certified canine teams that help with patrol, narcotics detection, evidence detection, explosive device protection, and missing persons.
Each vest is valued between $1,744 – $2,283.
