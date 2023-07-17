'Vote for this sweet mullet!': Citrus County boy competes in 2023 USA Mullet Championships

Matthew Skorupski had to wait until this year to register after moving to the Tampa Bay area in 2022.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — If you like the thought of business-in-the-front and party-in-the-back, check out this young boy from Citrus County competing in the 2023 USA Mullet Championships.

Matthew Skorupski, a 7-year-old living in the Crystal River area, has been growing out his mullet for two years and is now putting it on display.

The annual contest has different categories for women, men, kids and teens to show off their own special style of mullet with a cash prize and prize packages awarded to winners. Each of them also receives the exclusive USA Mullet Championships trophy.

With Monday being the last day to vote for Round 1, Skorupski and his mom, Amy Olivo, made sure to hand out flyers to the community which reportedly helped with numbers.

Today is the final day to Vote and donate in Round 1. Round 1 will end tonight at 11:59pm EST. We really hope everyone has had some fun and we cannot wait to see who moves on to Round 2 (Top 100). Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Monday, July 17, 2023

"We went out to Walmart to pass out flyers…[and] he had so many boys who had mullets ask him to do the mullet shake for them,” Olivo said. “[Matthew] felt so cool…he gets compliments all the time…”

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the 7-year-old ranked at No. 49. He needs to be in the Top 33 to pass to the next round, according to Olivo.

Round 1 Rankings Update **Please understand that we cannot show each and every persons scores on these graphics due to... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The family moved from Illinois to the Tampa Bay area back in 2022. They found out about the competition and had to wait a whole year to register.

"I found out like right in the middle [of the competition] and it was too late to register him so we’ve been waiting since last year to do it again," Olivo said.

According to the mother of seven, Matthew's hair is combed back and styled every morning.

Matthew Skorupski's mullet for 2023 USA Mullet Champs 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

"I have an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for all the people that went out of their way to support my baby!" Olivo said, "It's honestly choked me up so much. Thank you with all my heart!"

People can vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday. Round 2, for kids only, starts on July 20 and runs until July 24. Click here to vote for the local 7-year-old!