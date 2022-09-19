6-year-old girl saved by Sarasota ER team returns to hospital to say thanks

When she was admitted to the hospital, Kiali Vazquez experienced a severe asthma attack.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl from Sarasota woke up one night in August having trouble breathing, and her parents knew something was not right.

They then rushed their daughter, Kiali Vasquez, to the emergency room at HCS Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and was immediately checked by a doctor, the hospital said in a news release.

Vazquez reportedly suffered from a severe asthma attack and respiratory distress due to COVID-19. With the help of physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists at the hospital, her life was saved.

The 6-year-old and her family returned to the hospital at 2 p.m. Monday to say thank you to the ER staff that helped save her life.

"Kiali is a bright and vivacious young girl and the reunion with the emergency caregivers and her family will be emotional," the hospital said in a statement. "The emergency team routinely saves lives, but don’t often get thanked for their efforts or get to see patients return feeling better."