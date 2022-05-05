Officials said a passerby noticed a mother duck crying and calling down to the ducklings before they reached out to emergency crews.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency crews got a call Thursday about a duck that urgently needed help.

They said a passerby noticed a mother duck crying down a storm drain in West Knoxville. They said it was Loggerhead Lane, of North Campbell Station Road, and the mother duck was calling out to her ducklings.

Crews sprung into action and went to work to save the ducklings. Crews with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to the call and pulled the baby ducks out from the drain.

At least five of them were saved, according to officials. Most could be seen below the grating, according to images posted to social media of the ducklings.