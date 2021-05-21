x
6-year-old boy gets dream encounter with dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Make-A-Wish says Clearwater Marine Aquarium helped Jeanluca's wish come true by giving him a private tour of the dolphin's habitat.
Credit: Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A six-year-old boy who has spent his young life battling a life-threatening heart disease got the chance to live out one of his nautical dreams thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida!

Jeanluca Martinez-Lopez wished to meet a dolphin face-to-face. The young boy has been battling heart disease since he was born which has made things difficult for him and his family, according to a press release. 

Make-A-Wish says Clearwater Marine Aquarium helped Jeanluca's wish come true on Friday by giving him a private tour of the dolphin's habitat before the aquarium opened to the public. Jeanluca even got to take part in a dolphin training session and had the chance to swim with the mammals, Make-A-Wish says.

The foundation says Jeanluca had the best view in the house to see the animals perform their tricks and experience "something he’s only previously dreamed about."

