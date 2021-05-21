6-year-old boy gets dream encounter with dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A six-year-old boy who has spent his young life battling a life-threatening heart disease got the chance to live out one of his nautical dreams thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida!
Jeanluca Martinez-Lopez wished to meet a dolphin face-to-face. The young boy has been battling heart disease since he was born which has made things difficult for him and his family, according to a press release.
Make-A-Wish says Clearwater Marine Aquarium helped Jeanluca's wish come true on Friday by giving him a private tour of the dolphin's habitat before the aquarium opened to the public. Jeanluca even got to take part in a dolphin training session and had the chance to swim with the mammals, Make-A-Wish says.
The foundation says Jeanluca had the best view in the house to see the animals perform their tricks and experience "something he’s only previously dreamed about."
- When should fully vaccinated people still mask up?
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- NOAA predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
- Red tide advisory issued near Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island
- President Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter