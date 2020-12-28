An 11-year-old wanted one thing for Christmas this year... socks

She didn't want them for herself, she wanted to donate to a local homeless shelter instead. She received way more socks than expected and is excited to give back.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "I had no idea that my Mom was doing that, and I thought I was only gonna get a couple of pairs, a couple of pairs is better than no pairs, but when I saw five baskets full, I was totally surprised," said Maggie Zirbel, the 11-year-old who's giving back to the community.

Maggie's mom, Ericka, posted to social media asking her friends and family to donate socks to Maggie's "want" this year. Ericka let's her kids pick out a want, a need, a wear and a read, and this year, Maggie wanted to give socks to people who are homeless.

"I saw a commercial somewhere that said the most wanted Christmas idea for homeless people is socks, and I thought for my want, because my Mom gives me a want, a need, a wear, a read - I thought for my want, I should give homeless people socks," said Zirbel.

Giving during the holiday season has always been a part of most people's lives, but Maggie says that right now, it's even more important to give.

"Well, with all that's going on, I felt like people needed more help in this moment, and I felt like this was the time I should do it, I get presents but they don't? And I thought that they should get presents and enjoy as well," said Zirbel.

Maggie and Ericka plan on calling First Stop in the morning, a local homeless shelter, in order to get those socks to people who need them.