TAMPA, Fla. — This may be the first time in history most children simply can't wait to go back to school.
They left for spring break, then the coronavirus turned their vacation into a seemingly endless separation from reality.
So, a group of teachers from Farnell Middle School in Tampa decided to get together – safely – and show their support for students who are now stuck learning from home.
They hopped in their cars Tuesday morning and held a horn-honking social distancing parade through the streets of North Tampa, asking kids of all ages to step outside and wave.
And that's exactly what they did – on block after grateful block.
