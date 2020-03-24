TAMPA, Fla. — This may be the first time in history most children simply can't wait to go back to school.

They left for spring break, then the coronavirus turned their vacation into a seemingly endless separation from reality.

So, a group of teachers from Farnell Middle School in Tampa decided to get together – safely – and show their support for students who are now stuck learning from home.

They hopped in their cars Tuesday morning and held a horn-honking social distancing parade through the streets of North Tampa, asking kids of all ages to step outside and wave.

And that's exactly what they did – on block after grateful block.

A little girl waves at teachers from Farnell Middle School in Tampa, Florida as they go on a social distancing parade through neighborhood streets (March 24, 2020)

10News WTSP

Farnell Middle School

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter