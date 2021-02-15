WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil surprises local woman with home makeover, new car on Valentine's Day

'This is a story of Black love, a woman’s love for her family, love for God and love for others to make this world a better place,' O'Neil said.

TAMPA, Fla. — One local woman and her family were welcomed into their newly made-over home just in time for Valentine's Day.

The makeover was made possible by Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, and Ashley HomeStore.

Yvonne McCoy, a 75-year-old great-grandmother, is raising her 10-year-old granddaughter Jayda and shares the home with her son and grandson, according to a release.

Bullard knew the family's story and "Ms. McCoy's love for her family and care for Jayda," and wanted to give Jayda a "more inviting space" for her to do her e-learning.

“This is a story of Black love, a woman’s love for her family, love for God and love for others to make this world a better place,” said Thaddeus Bullard, Founder and President of Bullard Family Foundation in a statement. “And once again, our foundation partners came through in a big way and I can’t thank them enough.”

As McCoy's family were housed in a hotel provided by McKibbon Hospitality, volunteers got to work on the family's home. According to a release, this was the first time Ms. McCoy, a retired cook, had ever stayed in a hotel.

“Opportunities like these allow us to live out our brand purpose, which is to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us,” said Nick Lezin, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Ashley HomeStore in a statement. “We’re elated to be a part of this project and show love to the communities in which we serve.”

And, when Bullard learned getting the family's car would overheat and make transportation unreliable, the foundation partnered with Elder Ford of Tampa to surprise the family with a new car.