Help our US troops this holiday season

Here's how you can donate supplies to bring smiles to those who protect us year round.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season, thousands of men and women serving in the military will be away from their families. You can help brighten their days.

10 Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, Florida State Elks, Total Spine and Brain Institute, and the charity Support the Troops are teaming up to collect toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas for the 10 for the Troops supply drive.

These are the five most requested items: white tube socks, beef jerky, toothpaste, gum and hard candy.

Here’s where you can drop off your donations:

The 10 for the Troops drive runs through the end of the year. The group, Support the Troops, ships the supplies to military men and women serving in remote areas.