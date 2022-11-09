Help our US troops this holiday season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season, thousands of men and women serving in the military will be away from their families. You can help brighten their days.
10 Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, Florida State Elks, Total Spine and Brain Institute, and the charity Support the Troops are teaming up to collect toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas for the 10 for the Troops supply drive.
These are the five most requested items: white tube socks, beef jerky, toothpaste, gum and hard candy.
Here’s where you can drop off your donations:
- 10 Tampa Bay Studios — 11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg
- Sonny’s BBQ restaurant locations — St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo, Palm Harbor, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills, Lakeland North, Lakeland South, Bradenton and Sarasota.
- Florida State Elks Association lodges — Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Manasota, Palmetto, Plant City, Sarasota South, South Hillsborough, Venice-Nokomis, Brandon, Lakeland, Holiday Isles, Largo, Seminole, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs.
- Total Spine and Brain Institute —1110 Nikki View Drive, Brandon
The 10 for the Troops drive runs through the end of the year. The group, Support the Troops, ships the supplies to military men and women serving in remote areas.
The largest expense for Support the Troops organization is postage, so you can help with that by donating on its website.