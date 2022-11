Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we say goodbye to spooky season and enter November, most are getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

It's time to mark your calendars to catch your favorite Christmas classics "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman” as the 2022 CBS holiday special schedule has been released.

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on 10TV below.

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

8 p.m.

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m.

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer - 8 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here - 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts' - 8 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Reindeer In Here - 8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos - 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Price Is Right At Night - 8 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove - 8 p.m.

Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman - 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022