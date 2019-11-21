TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season is here, and what better time than now to help those in need? How about giving back while riding a bike? That's what dozens of Tampa bicyclists plan to do this year for "Cranksgiving."

"People get maps and shopping lists and they have to ride their bikes around the city, buy food at the different grocery stores and we bring it to Metropolitan Ministries," Allison Tiberia, one of the bike ride organizers said.

The bike focused scavenger hunt first started in New York City 20 years ago as a way to help food pantries through donations. "Cranksgiving" came to Tampa eight years ago, with Eric Turner and Allison Liberia leading the way.

In years past, Tampa teams donated more than a ton of food and more than 50 turkeys to local charities like Metropolitan Ministries.

Event organizer Eric Turner said this year they hope to double that amount.

"Other Cranksgivings are really known for being race intensive, but we put more of a team competition spin on it, so everyone can join us, there's no pressure and people can do good for the community and have a good time," Turner said.

This year "Cranksgiving" starts at Coppertail Brewing on Saturday morning with a side raffle benefiting the Apple a Day Foundation, that works to keep kids socially connected to friends and family during treatment and long hospital stays.

To register you can visit cranksgivingtampa.com.

