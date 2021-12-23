The NORAD Santa tracker that's become a holiday staple was started by accident

"NORAD Tracks Santa" is a holiday tradition that began with a fluke phone call and has grown into a massive volunteer operation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The popular way to track Santa as he treks across the globe delivering presents and holiday cheer almost wasn't a thing.

"NORAD Tracks Santa" actually began with a fluke phone call and has grown into a massive volunteer operation over the years.

In 1955, it was just another night for the people working at NORAD's predecessor, Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado.

A young boy from Colorado Springs phoned the center asking to know where ol' St. Nick was after following the directions listed in a department store's newspaper ad, NORAD said. Turns out, the phone number on the ad was misprinted and directed children to the operations center.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup was the man who picked up the phone, and, rather than being a "Scrooge," he answered the boy's call, along with all the others who rang in from the misprinted number.

From there, a new tradition was born and continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.

Are you ready for #NORADTracksSanta? To get updates on Santa's location tomorrow make sure to call 1-877-Hi-NORAD or visit https://t.co/NgHFVneAui. You can even ask @amazon Alexa or push the @OnStar button! pic.twitter.com/PF0tAxxEOw — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 23, 2021

In the decades since, hundreds of volunteers comprised of military members, Defense Department civilians, their families and supporters have been answering calls about Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Kids from one to 92 (and older) can track Santa's flight online via the "NORAD Tracks Santa" app or dial 1-877-HI-NORAD (446-6723).