Give the gift of joy this holiday season: Donate to the Angel Tree

Achieva Credit Union and 10 Tampa Bay have partnered with The Salvation Army for its Angel Tree program.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Achieva Credit Union and 10 Tampa Bay have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need.

Without your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. Donations collected from Achieva Credit Union locations across the Tampa Bay area help thousands of children receive toys, bikes and clothing.

You can make a difference in a child's holiday. Donate to provide hope and create unforgettable memories for children who need your support the most.

How to donate:

Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree. The displays will have paper angel tags. Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.

Select a tag from the tree to take home.

Purchase the gifts according to the tag.

Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3, 2022.

If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.

Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning. Families should not have to decide between buying groceries, paying bills, or purchasing holiday gifts. We invite people from all of our communities to join in and donate.

List of participating Achieva Branches:

Manatee County:

Lockwood Commons - 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton FL 34203

Pasco County:

Pinellas County: