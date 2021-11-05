x
Holidays

Calling all boaters: St. Pete Beach is looking for vessels for its annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade

Boats that participate have a chance to win some big money.
Credit: Maureen - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The city of St. Pete Beach has announced the return of a very Florida holiday tradition. The annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is making a comeback and event organizers are looking for participants.

The glowing holiday procession is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Organizers say the parade will begin near Egan Park and travel south to the Bayway Bridge. 

A viewing party will be held at Horan Park. 

Boats that participate have a chance to win some big money. There are two categories: one for vessels larger than 25 feet and another for smaller than 25 feet. First place has a chance to win $1,000. Second place can win $750 and third place can win $250.

To register, you can email mkaylor@stpetebeach.org. You can also visit the St. Pete Beach website.

