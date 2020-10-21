City of Tampa: Avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating this year and wear a mask this Halloween

If you're going to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, there are some health and safety tips to practice.

TAMPA, Fla. — Wear a mask and don't go door-to-door trick-or-treating -- those are two of the tips Tampa city leaders are suggesting ahead of Halloween festivities this year.

Like many annual holidays and events happening this year, celebrating safely is at the top of everyone's minds because of the ongoing pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already issued guidance on Halloween activities and ranked them either low, moderate or high risk for spreading COVID-19.

Likewise, local governments are issuing tips for safe celebrating, especially as families still look to take kids trick-or-treating.

The city of Tampa advises families to continue to practice social distancing of six feet from other groups while traversing neighborhoods for candy. And, the city recommends everyone in the group wear face coverings, only accept wrapped treats and wash hands for at least 20 seconds before eating any candy.

Some other trick-or-treating tips from the city:

Wear a cloth face mask that covers both your mouth and nose.

your mouth and nose. Only trick-or-treat with members of your household and stay more than 6 feet from other groups.

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly.

Avoid going door-to-door, only take ready-made goodie bags or individually wrapped candy that is left outside for trick-or-treating at a safe distance. Do not reach into large bowls or containers.

Do not participate if you or your child feels sick or has symptoms of COVID-19.

Wipe down all packaging and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before eating candy.

Aside from traditional trick-or-treating, the Tampa Riverwalk is hosting a Halloween Hunt from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1. There's also the Halloween Boat Parade from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24 along the Riverwalk.

In Ybor City, the annual Little Monsters Promenade is now the Little Monsters Pumpkin Express this year, which is celebrated from your car with drive-thru trick-or-treating, pumpkin handouts and costume contests. Registration is required here.

Learn more about the CDC's recommendations for safely celebrating Halloween and other holidays here.

