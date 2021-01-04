How to celebrate Autism Awareness Month around the Tampa Bay area

April is World Autism Month -- a month dedicated to sharing stories and providing opportunities to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.
World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2021 and this year Autism Speaks is challenging people to #LightUpWithKindness by lighting up homes, businesses, landmarks and communities in the color blue to show their support.
Across the Tampa Bay area, there are a few autism events in the community you don’t want to miss.
Art in Autism | Thursday, April 1
- 6-8:30 p.m.
- Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City
A Day of Discovery presented by Bonefish Grill | Friday, April 2
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $10
- Florida Aquarium, Tampa
Derby Day 4 Autism Golf Classic | Friday, April 30
- 1-7 p.m.
- $500-10,000
- Eagle Creek, 10350 Emerson Lake Blvd., Orlando
- Date and time TBD
- Raymond James Stadium
Autism Speaks Walk - Central Florida | Saturday, November 13
- Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs
And, if you can’t make it to any of these events, there are several sensory-friendly things to do with your child who has autism in the Tampa Bay community.
Every month, Glazer Children’s Museum provides families with special needs with an opportunity to explore the museum with the lights and sound turned down through their Sunshine Sunday program.
LEGOLAND Florida has made their park more autism-friendly by including “quiet rooms” for special needs families, and offering a Hero Pass for those who struggle to wait in line.
We Rock the Spectrum has been specifically designed for children with sensory processing disorders. The gym allows children of all ability levels to be able to play, learn and grow through an all-inclusive philosophy.
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of the road
- Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter