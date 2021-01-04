How to celebrate Autism Awareness Month around the Tampa Bay area

Don't miss out on these Autism Awareness Month events and sensory-friendly activities.

April is World Autism Month -- a month dedicated to sharing stories and providing opportunities to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2021 and this year Autism Speaks is challenging people to #LightUpWithKindness by lighting up homes, businesses, landmarks and communities in the color blue to show their support.

Across the Tampa Bay area, there are a few autism events in the community you don’t want to miss.

Art in Autism | Thursday, April 1

6-8:30 p.m.

Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City

A Day of Discovery presented by Bonefish Grill | Friday, April 2

8-9:30 a.m.

$10

Florida Aquarium, Tampa

Derby Day 4 Autism Golf Classic | Friday, April 30

1-7 p.m.

$500-10,000

Eagle Creek, 10350 Emerson Lake Blvd., Orlando

Date and time TBD

Raymond James Stadium

Autism Speaks Walk - Central Florida | Saturday, November 13

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

And, if you can’t make it to any of these events, there are several sensory-friendly things to do with your child who has autism in the Tampa Bay community.

Every month, Glazer Children’s Museum provides families with special needs with an opportunity to explore the museum with the lights and sound turned down through their Sunshine Sunday program.

LEGOLAND Florida has made their park more autism-friendly by including “quiet rooms” for special needs families, and offering a Hero Pass for those who struggle to wait in line.

We Rock the Spectrum has been specifically designed for children with sensory processing disorders. The gym allows children of all ability levels to be able to play, learn and grow through an all-inclusive philosophy.