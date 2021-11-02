40+ unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Tampa Bay

Whether you're single, ready for date night, going out with the gal pals, bros, or fam – here are 40+ ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Whether you are single and looking for a simple evening, ready to have a Galentine’s celebration, going out with the bros, or having a spectacular date with your sweetheart – there’s plenty to do around Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day.

Here are 40+ unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend. I promise you, this list will become a bookmark for all of your future dates, casual hangs, girls' nights, bro days and family outings that are perfect for foodies, the outdoorsy folks, adventurers, classics and everyone in between.

Classic date night vibes

Keep it classic by taking your sweetheart to a private beachfront dinner at Honeymoon Island. This could be the perfect occasion to propose, set the mood for the evening, or rekindle a spark with your lover.

Enjoy dinner on the waters of Tampa Bay, Clearwater or St. Pete Beach by reserving a table on the deck of Yacht StarShip or StarLite Cruises. Both of these dinner cruises offer fine dining, music, drinks, and dancing.

If you want intimacy and your own space, consider booking a staycation in the famous pink Don Cesar in St. Pete, new Hotel Haya in Ybor, or getaway at Plantation on Crystal River for golf and manatee watching.

And for a night under the stars, visit St. Petersburg College Planetarium and Observatory which features a 24-foot domed ceiling theatre that can simulate the Earth’s sky at any location and time.

For the foodies

If you and your boo are all about finding the perfect meal, then here are a few options for you.

If you’re trying to start the evening off with a glass of wine or cocktail, check out Oxford Exchange’s Champagne Bar where you can sip a glass of bubbly as you browse their Tampa shop.

Wanting a full board of appetizers? Satisfy your charcuterie craving by visiting The C House, Annata, or Seminole Heights Wine Bar.

For those of you who just can’t seem to decide on what they want to eat, come on girls...we know the struggle, then visit Armature Works for a variety of entree and dessert options.

If you want a nice dinner out downtown, try Renzo’s or Ceviche in downtown St. Pete or Ulele in Tampa.

You can never go wrong with a classic steak dinner and Bern’s Steak House and Fleming’s are two of the most beloved by the people of Tampa Bay.

Looking more for dinner with a view? Keep it casual with a trip to Frenchy’s in Clearwater, or scale it up a notch with Columbia Restaurant in Sand Key.

And, if you want a taste of everything, adventure out with a food tour in Ybor, Tampa, or St. Pete where you can try many local favorites.

Outdoorsy and adventurous

To the couples, gal pals, or bros who want to enjoy the Florida sunshine, this is for you.

Get out in the Bay or Gulf waters and rent a paddleboard from TampaBaySUP or a completely clear kayak from Get Up And Go Kayaking.

Don’t miss your chance to see some flamingos by spending the afternoon walking around St. Pete’s 100-year-old Sunken Gardens.

Have a pup? Take your furry friend out to Fort DeSoto and visit the dog beach. Even if you don’t have a pupper, you and the crew or S.O. can spend some time exploring the park or visit Egmont Key to see the historic lighthouse.

If you want a fun and peaceful outdoor adventure, saddle up for a unique horseback ride with Florida Beach Horses.

And there’s no better way to enjoy an evening in Tampa Bay than by admiring a Florida Gulf sunset. Try a Sunset Cruise in St. Pete or a Sunset Dolphin Cruise that glides along the views of Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island.

Just some simple fun

Nothing beats casual daytime and evening fun than exploring these spots around Tampa Bay.

Head out to the St. Pete Pier where you can grab a drink, learn about the city’s history, get a bite to eat, enjoy the views of both downtown St. Pete and the Bay, and maybe even see a dolphin or two.

Enjoy a picnic out at Vinoy Park, the St. Pete Pier, along the Tampa Riverwalk, or any other beloved park.

Visit one of Tampa Bay’s many museums, including The Dali Museum to see the new Van Gogh Alive exhibit.

You can always spend the day out in the sand at any of these local beaches, or hang out at Pier 60 in Clearwater.

Not really sure what to get into? Head over to Sparkman Wharf and explore the retail and dining options. Take an evening stroll along the Riverwalk to see the new Lights on Tampa 2021 exhibit.

If you want to spend the day sipping a beer or two, head over to any of the area’s great breweries, or jump on the Brew Bus for an ultimate craft beer experience.

Want to blow off some steam? Whether you have recently joined the heartbreak club or are wanting to have some laid-back fun, the Hatchet Hangout is a safe place to throw an axe.