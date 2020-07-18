Tributes to Rep. John Lewis shared by civil rights luminaries, colleagues, celebrities across the globe

ATLANTA — The world shared their words of honor and comfort on Friday night following the announcement that a civil rights legend, Rep. John Lewis, had died.
Word came in from not only politicians and stars, but also those who continue the work he performed through his life.
We're collecting some of the most impactful messages shared overnight Friday, praising Lewis and what he accomplished over the course of his 80 years.
Dr. Bernice King
Gov. Brian Kemp
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama
"In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union."
Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Jimmy Carter
Vice President Mike Pence
"Congressman John Lewis was a great man whose courage and decades of public service changed America forever, and he will be deeply missed. John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans.
"While John Lewis will be rightly remembered as an icon of the civil rights movement, for me he was also a colleague and a friend. Even when we differed, John was always unfailingly kind and my family and I will never forget the privilege of crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge at his side on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
"Karen and I and send our prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and friends and all who mourn the passing of this good and great man. May God bless the memory of John Lewis and may his example ever inspire."
Sen. David Perdue (R)
“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”
US Rep. Tom Graves (R - 9th Dist., Ga.)
US Rep. Hank Johnson (D - 4th Dist., Ga.)
Sen Mitt Romney (R)
Rev. Raphael Warnock
"Today the world lost a giant. I lost a mentor, a church member and a friend. In his youth, John Lewis wrestled with a call to ministry. But instead of preaching sermons, he became a sermon for all the world to see. He was a walking, living sermon about love, truth-telling and justice-making on the earth.
John Lewis summoned the best within us while standing on a bridge in Selma with faith and courage. As his pastor, I was honored to be with him as he crossed his final bridge with the same faith and courage.
The hero of Bloody Sunday fought for our voice and our vote. For that he will be kindly remembered by history, his deeds etched in eternity. Our lives are richer and better because John Lewis passed our way.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R)
“The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten. Jeff and I join the nation in mourning this tremendous loss. May God comfort the Lewis family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Atlanta City Council
Former VP Joe Biden
Hillary Clinton
Rep. Hakeem Jefferies
Former US Sen. Johnny Isakson
Former US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich
Ava DuVernay
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)
“When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to do something."
Tonight, the world lost a legend. Let us honor his life and memory with action.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D)
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Dream
“The entire Atlanta Dream organization grieves the loss of Rep. John Lewis. He was an American hero who represented our community with dignity and class. He will be missed but his legacy will live on.”
Stephen Colbert
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D)
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R)
Arthur Blank, owner of Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United
"At the passing of a true American icon, I join his family, the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia and our country in mourning the loss of my dear friend Congressman John Lewis. Freedom fighter are words that were rightly associated with John all his life. It was one of the great honors of my life to be standing at John's side in 2011 when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his decades of service as a Congressman representing our city and for his heroic courage as one of the 13 original Freedom Riders during the most turbulent years of the civil rights movement. John wore the scars of a brutal 1965 beating he received while leading the history-changing 'Bloody Sunday' march in Selma – to those honored to know him, it was always a reminder that freedom isn't free. John risked his life to end legalized racial segregation and make America a better place for us and future generations. Throughout his 33 years representing Atlanta in Congress, he served as the conscience of that body, reminding us all that democracy is a daily struggle. That's the enduring legacy of one of the most courageous people I ever met. May he rest well and at peace after such a meaningful, purpose-filled life."
Martin Luther King, III
NAACP
National Bar Association
Sen. Kamala Harris (D)
Embassy of Ireland
Rep. Lucy McBath (D)
Black Voices for Trump
“We join the nation in mourning the loss of Representative John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who dedicated his life and career to bettering our country. We will forever be grateful for the legacy he leaves as we pray for him and his family.”
– Clarence Henderson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member