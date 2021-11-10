National Coming Out Day: Resources to help you live openly

"It is all about what works for you, wherever you are at," reads a guide by The Trevor Project.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National Coming Out Day serves as a powerful reminder for the LGBTQ+ community that "one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out," the Human Rights Campaign says.

The day Monday, Oct. 11, is meant to promote visibility and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. It turns out that, yes, there is such a thing as strength in numbers.

"When people know someone who is LGBTQ+, they are far more likely to support equality under the law," HRC notes about the day. "Beyond that, our stories can be powerful to each other."

But the process of coming out isn't always an easy journey.

The Trevor Project publishes a helpful handbook for those looking for guidance on coming out or just wanting to learn more on topics of identity, sexual orientation, the process of coming out and self-care.

There is no timeline for discovering yourself 🌈 art by @DamiAnimated 🎨



If you're in crisis, we're here 24/7 to support you at: 866.488.7386 or text/chat https://t.co/hxtScqt870 📲 #lgbtq #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/wlLGATqIri — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) October 11, 2021

It discusses ways to think about one's identity, plus what it means to share it with friends and family. The guide notes it's not a necessity to share anything with others if that's not something someone wants to do.

"It is all about what works for you, wherever you are at," the guide reads. "The things you hear about coming out may make you feel pressured to take steps that don’t feel right for you, or that you don’t feel prepared for. Your experience is truly unique to you. You get to decide.

"This handbook is here to help you think through what might be best for you."