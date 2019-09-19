ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Toy Insider, a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, has unveiled its expert picks for the best kids' toys and gifts in its 14th annual holiday gift guide.

The hottest and most coveted items for 2019 are broken out into three lists: the Hot 20 (the most wished-for items of the year), the STEM 10 (science, technology, engineering and math toys that make learning fun), and the brand-new 12 Under $12 (affordable toys packed with play value and unboxing experiences).

0-2 years

Fisher-Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel)

LeapBuilders ABC Smart House (LeapFrog)

3-4 years

Fisher Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C (Mattel)

FurReal Cubby, The Curious Bear (Hasbro)

Kindi Kids (Moose Toys)

Myla the Magical Unicorn (VTech)

PJ Masks PJ Seeker (Just Play)

Rizmo (TOMY)

Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)

Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue (Moose Toys)

5-7 years

Blume (Skyrocket)

FGTeeV Giant Mystery TeeV (Bonkers)

Hatchimals WOW (Spin Master)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Doll (MGA Entertainment)

Lucky Fortune (WowWee)

Mega Grave Digger RC Truck (Spin Master)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure (Hasbro)

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys)

8+ years

Blinger Diamond Collection (Wicked Cool Toys)

Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata (Jazwares)

The Toy Insider's STEM 10

Air-Walker (Thames & Kosmos)

Amazing Rescue 50-Piece Set (Magformers)

Artie 3000 (Educational Insights)

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander (LEGO)

Coding Critters (Learning Resources)

Discovery Prehistoric Slimygloop Dig (Horizon Group)

K'NEX Dragon Revenge Coaster Building Set (Basic Fun!)

Music Kit: Electro Guitar Kit and Record & Remix Kit (Tech Will Save Us)

My Robotic Pet – Tumbling Hedgehog (Thames & Kosmos)

Vex Robotics Build Blitz by HEXBUG (HEXBUG)

The Toy Insider's 12 Under $12

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 (Zuru)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (IMC Toys)

Cutetitos Series 3 and Cutetitos Babitos Series 1 (Basic Fun!)

Fluffy Cloudz (WeCool Toys)

Foodie Surprise (Redwood Ventures)

Jixelz (Fat Brain Toys)

Orb Odditeez Morphimals (Orb)

Müshmeez (Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co.)

Nanables (Jazwares)

Piñata Fiesta (Jakks Pacific)

Pop Pop Hair Surprise (MGA Entertainment)

Unbox Me Girls (Jay@Play)

The Toy Insider's 2019 holiday gift guide will appear in the November issue of Family Circle magazine on newsstands on Oct. 4.