Rare whale calf spotted off the coast of Georgia

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Biologists from the Clearwater Marine Research Institute spotted a rare whale calf with its mom Tuesday near Sapelo Island off the coast of Georgia.
This is the fourth calf identified from 27-year-old mom "Nauset".
This sighting is particularly special, as North Atlantic right whales are a federally-protected endangered species, with only an estimated 400 left in the population.
"Each calf continues to give us hope," said Melanie White, manager of the North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Project.
Critical habitat areas have been designated off the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to protect and observe this fragile species.
- Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump's $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
- Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises Wesley Chapel boy for Christmas
- Here's what you need to know about the new Florida laws taking effect this week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter