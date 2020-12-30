x
Rare whale calf spotted off the coast of Georgia

Researchers estimate there are less than 400 of this endangered whale species left.
Rare whale calf and mother spotted by Clearwater Marine biologists off the coast of Georgia.

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Biologists from the Clearwater Marine Research Institute spotted a rare whale calf with its mom Tuesday near Sapelo Island off the coast of Georgia.

This is the fourth calf identified from 27-year-old mom "Nauset".

This sighting is particularly special, as North Atlantic right whales are a federally-protected endangered species, with only an estimated 400 left in the population.

"Each calf continues to give us hope," said Melanie White, manager of the North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Project.

Critical habitat areas have been designated off the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to protect and observe this fragile species. 

