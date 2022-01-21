Massive amount of sea urchins wash up on Madeira Beach

The creatures were pushed on shore after storms came through the Tampa Bay area.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — It's something you've likely never seen before.

Beach-goers were surprised by hundreds, if not thousands, of sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it received reports of the sea creatures scattered across the sand, saying the mass washing up was "most likely due to recent storms."

"It is always a good idea for the public to keep an eye out while walking on the beach to avoid sharp shells and other items that wash ashore following a storm," the FWC wrote.

10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says that while seeing such a large amount of sea urchins is rare, the windy conditions that followed last weekend's strong and severe storms are behind the unusual sight.

"Typically you see more shells, including sea urchins, wash ashore after significant storms and hurricanes," he said.

Those who spot incidents like the mass wash-up of sea urchins are encouraged to report it to the FWC's Fish Kill Hotline at 1-800-636-0511. Reports can also be made online here.