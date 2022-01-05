Walmart InHome grocery delivery service expanding to Tampa

In 2022, homeowners will be able to have their grocery list delivered right to their refrigerators.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the new year comes the ability for Tampa homeowners to have their groceries delivered from Walmart right inside their homes.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that it is expanding its InHome delivery service to more than 30 million homes across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

To support the expansion, Walmart says it will also hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers — some of which will be right here in Tampa.

“We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Last Mile at Walmart U.S.

Through the InHome service, customers can have a "highly trained associate" deliver their groceries into their home, garage, or even place them in their fridge. Associates can also pick up Walmart.com returns, according to a press release.

The service costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year. Walmart says there are no additional fees and driver tips are built into the membership price.