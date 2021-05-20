x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for May 21-23, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s almost the last weekend in May, Tampa Bay! Can you believe it? Memorial Day is just around the corner, but we’ve got one more week to get you there. 

From the Pride Parade and tacos to Foreigner — here is everything happening this weekend:

Friday, May 21

🌮 4th Annual Taco & Beer Fiesta

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg

Free

Saturday, May 22

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry 

🎭 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City

Tickets start at $11.50

🏳️‍🌈 BLQQM All Day Pride Party

3 p.m.

7th + Grove, Tampa

Free, Register

🚲 BIKESTOCK

3-10 p.m.

Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Tickets, $100+

🏳️‍🌈 Tampa Pride 2021 Diversity Parade

4-7 p.m.

Centro Ybor

Free

⚽️ Tampa Bay Rowdies vs The Miami FC

7:30 p.m.

Al Lang Stadium, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎸 Foreigner

8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Tickets $73+

Sunday, May 23

🎭 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City

Tickets start at $11.50

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

🎸 Foreigner

8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Tickets $73+

