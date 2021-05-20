What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s almost the last weekend in May, Tampa Bay! Can you believe it? Memorial Day is just around the corner, but we’ve got one more week to get you there.
From the Pride Parade and tacos to Foreigner — here is everything happening this weekend:
Friday, May 21
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg
Free
Saturday, May 22
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City
Tickets start at $11.50
3 p.m.
7th + Grove, Tampa
Free, Register
3-10 p.m.
Bayshore Blvd, Tampa
Tickets, $100+
4-7 p.m.
Centro Ybor
Free
7:30 p.m.
Al Lang Stadium, St. Pete
Tickets vary
8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Tickets $73+
Sunday, May 23
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City
Tickets start at $11.50
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Park
10:30 a.m.
Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Donations accepted
8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Tickets $73+
