VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla —

Amazon is putting another distribution center in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted on Thursday morning that the company's newest distribution center will be in Volusia County.

DeSantis said the $100 million investment will create 500 jobs for the community.

Amazon opened its 2.4-million-square-foot Orlando warehouse in 2019 and has other warehouses in Lakeland, Ruskin, Jacksonville, and Miami.

RELATED: Sheriff: Amazon refuses to help detectives ID driver who stole package