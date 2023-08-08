August in Black Business Month: What that means and how to support it

From restaurants and breweries to boutiques and custom art, there are Black-owned businesses to support across Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month — a month dedicated to acknowledging and supporting Black entrepreneurs in our community and across the country.

National Black Business Month was started in 2004 by engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan and the president of the scholarly publishing company eAccess Corp, John William Templeton, according to National Today. Inspired by his own experience struggling to gain financial backing for his own company, Jordan wanted to raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by minority business owners and celebrate those who beat the odds.

This month is the time to learn about those inequities and work toward economic inclusivity. A good way to start is to check out the Black-owned food, clothing, art and beauty businesses right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Here's a list of Black-owned local businesses around Tampa and St. Petersburg that you can support this month.

Food & Drink

Coffee & Sweets

Art, Experiences & Services

Shopping, Fashion & Beauty

Green Book of Tampa Bay also offers a directory of local Black-owned businesses that allows you to search for either a business name or what type of product or service you're looking for.