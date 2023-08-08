August in Black Business Month: What that means and how to support it

TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month — a month dedicated to acknowledging and supporting Black entrepreneurs in our community and across the country.
National Black Business Month was started in 2004 by engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan and the president of the scholarly publishing company eAccess Corp, John William Templeton, according to National Today. Inspired by his own experience struggling to gain financial backing for his own company, Jordan wanted to raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by minority business owners and celebrate those who beat the odds.
This month is the time to learn about those inequities and work toward economic inclusivity. A good way to start is to check out the Black-owned food, clothing, art and beauty businesses right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Here's a list of Black-owned local businesses around Tampa and St. Petersburg that you can support this month.
Food & Drink
- 7th + Grove
- 727 Seafood and Grill
- Al's Finger Licking Soul Food
- Atwater's Best BBQ & Soul Food
- Baja's Southern Cooking and Catering LLC
- Baton Roux
- Chief's Creole Cafe
- COPA
- Epicurious One
- Flavaz Jamaican Grille
- Forte Fuels
- Green Bench Brewing Co.
- It's For De' Soul Catering
- Jackson's Market
- Mama’s Soul Food Restaurant
- Mitmita Ethiopian Restaurant
- Rays Vegan Soul Plant-based Food
- Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles
- Taste of Gourmet Cafe
- Thee Burger Spot
- Three Generations Food Truck
- Yah Mon
Coffee & Sweets
Art, Experiences & Services
Shopping, Fashion & Beauty
- Accent Styles Boutique
- Agape Soles Shoetique
- Body Butters by Design
- Coopers Hill Boutique
- Dolly Monroe Beauty Academy
- Elizabeth Carson Racker, Womenswear designer
- Hair By Hairholicvi
- Kilgore, fashion brand
- Locs of Wisdom Barbershop
- My Shade and Texture
- Pure Bliss Beautique
- Reconstructing Massages
- The Style Lab @5508
- Vondiva Designz
Green Book of Tampa Bay also offers a directory of local Black-owned businesses that allows you to search for either a business name or what type of product or service you're looking for.
Don't see a business on here? Contact us @10TampaBay to share a business with us.