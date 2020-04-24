Nintendo winning the coronavirus war as people stay inside and play more video games

Sales of its consoles are reportedly up 63 percent since last year.

KYOTO, Japan — With millions of Americans facing countless hours indoors, many are coming to an uncomfortable conclusion: Eventually, there will be nothing left to watch.

Of course, that’s a wild exaggeration. Netflix, Hulu and YouTube – not to mention good ol’ cable TV – have a seemingly unlimited amount of content to consume.

But, eventually, everyone gets bored.

That’s why video game sales are going through the roof. And, whether or not Millennials and Gen-Xers like to admit it, they’re not just for kids. Adults are jumping on the bandwagon in big numbers – or maybe they’ve always been along for the ride. Either way, they’re helping keep the video game industry in the green as many other businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Business Insider reports sales of hardware, software, accessories and in-game content last month surpassed $1.6 billion. That’s higher than any March since 2008.

And, the economics publication says Nintendo is really cashing in, beating out Microsoft and Sony with sales of its Switch console up 63 percent since last year.

According to the New York Times, though, the companies are all struggling to keep up with demand because of the coronavirus.

The newspaper reports more game testers are working remotely, which is slowing down the release of new titles. And, many factories that produce the high-tech consoles are still shut down.

