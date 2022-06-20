Here's how to get a Sam's Club membership for just $8

Sam's Club is offering the discounted yearly memberships for a limited time only.

HOUSTON — If you've been waiting for the price of a Sam's Club membership to drop, then today is your lucky day!

As part of a Fourth of July celebration, Sam's Club is offering its yearly membership for a fourth of the cost at just $8.

The offer is only available for new members and those that have had an inactive account longer than six months.

While the deal is good for those looking to buy in bulk, current members were critical of the company's announcement on Twitter.

Several people asked why they couldn't renew for a similar cost and wondered why the company isn't offering a loyalty discount.

Through June 26, you can redeem the discounted yearly membership in-person at all Houston area Sam's Club locations. Just mention the "Fourth of July offer" at the membership desk.

It also does not include their "Plus" membership which includes free shipping and pharmacy discounts.