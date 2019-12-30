ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Popular mobile payment app Venmo went down Monday.

Reports of issues began spiking in the late morning and early afternoon, according to Down Detector -- a platform that tracks website problems. As of 3 p.m., there were thousands of users reporting difficulties.

"We are currently experiencing an interruption in service on the Venmo mobile app," the company wrote on Twitter. "Our teams are currently working to resolve the issue. Our priority is to ensure we're giving our customers the best experience, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

People trying to log in were met with an error screen or a spinning wheel. It's unclear when the problem will be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

