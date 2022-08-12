Homebuyers still moving to 'affordable' Florida amid high rates, prices: study

Miami and Tampa were at the top of the list for homebuyers relocating to a new area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida has remained one of the top destinations for people to relocate and start a new chapter in their lives. A recent study from Redfin confirms that despite high rates and prices for homes, people are still looking to buy here in the Sunshine State.

The housing market has cooled quite a bit during the second half of the year, due in part because of high mortgage rates, inflation and a less-than-stellar economy. These conditions are deterring many would-be homebuyers and sellers.

But not all of them. For those who are still looking to buy a home, an "unprecedented" number of people are doing so while moving to new metro areas, Redfin said.

Data from Redfin's study shows half of the Top 10 migration destinations are in Florida — Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, North Port-Sarasota and Orlando. These numbers are reflective of homebuyers' choices even after Hurricane Ian slammed against much of southwest Florida's coast.

If you're wondering where most of the people are moving from in order to live in Florida, Redfin said people from New York City are choosing to relocate to the Sunshine State and buy a more affordable home in a more affordable metro area.