TAMPA, Fla. — If you are a Fifth Third Bank customer, you probably already know that you can't access your money. You may also know that you cannot access any customer service representatives on the customer service lines.

Stacie Haas with 5/3 Cutomers Service said the bank is having issues with their system but said she couldn't be more specific.

Fifth Third's Twitter page reads, "We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

After hours of debit cards being declined, many customers are understandably upset and are posting their frustrations.

Fifth Third Bank said they can't say when customers will be able to access their accounts.