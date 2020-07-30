Gov. DeSantis extends eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium to September

FLORIDA, USA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state's moratorium on evictions and mortgage foreclosures until Sept. 1.
The state's previous ban was set to expire on Aug. 1.
Florida first saw an executive order for the moratorium in April as the coronavirus pandemic began to surge and some Floridians found themselves out of work and struggling to pay their bills, including rent.
The order specifies that it does not suspend or prohibit the evictions of individuals for matters unrelated to the inability to pay related to COVID-19, nor does it relieve an individual from their obligation to make rent or mortgage payments.
- Florida to close state-run COVID-19 testing sites due to tropical weather
- Miami-Dade County superintendent announces online start to the fall school year
- Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000
- NASA, SpaceX keeping close eye on storm ahead of bringing astronauts back to Earth
- Police: Missing mother and daughter found in Nebraska, daughter says mom died after medical episode
- Florida is in the cone of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter