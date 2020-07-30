x
Gov. DeSantis extends eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium to September

The state's previous ban was set to expire on Aug. 1.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla.

FLORIDA, USA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state's moratorium on evictions and mortgage foreclosures until Sept. 1.

Florida first saw an executive order for the moratorium in April as the coronavirus pandemic began to surge and some Floridians found themselves out of work and struggling to pay their bills, including rent. 

The order specifies that it does not suspend or prohibit the evictions of individuals for matters unrelated to the inability to pay related to COVID-19, nor does it relieve an individual from their obligation to make rent or mortgage payments. 

