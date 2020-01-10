Mark Cuban donates $50K to each of the Los Angeles County deputies shot in ambush attack

It is the latest act of goodwill expressed by the billionaire.

TEXAS, USA — Two Los Angeles County deputies who were shot and injured during an ambush attack in their patrol car last month are getting some help from billionaire Mark Cuban.

Cuban confirmed to Fox News he was donating $50,000 to each of the families of the deputies injured in the attack. The donation is part of his efforts with his Fallen Patriot Fund.

The fund was initially started by the Dallas Mavericks owner to "help families of U.S. military personnel who were killed or seriously injured during Operation Iraqi Freedom."

According to the fund's website, since its initiation, the fund has issued more than $5.3 million in grants and counting.

Cuban's donations, totaling to $100,000, are going to help the deputies who on Sept. 12 were attacked by a man who was seen on surveillance video walking towards their patrol car before firing shots through the passenger side window.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was arrested a few days later and is facing attempted murder charges. According to the Associated Press, a captain with the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, who provided details regarding the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive in the attack "other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and wants them dead."

If you're not familiar with basketball or "Shark Tank," you may have heard Mark Cuban's name recently. Just a few days ahead of this donation, Cuban picked up and offered to pay for Delonte West's rehab, according to ESPN.

West, who played in the NBA from 2004-2012, is currently experiencing some serious life struggles.

