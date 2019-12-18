TAMPA, Fla. — All Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies will now carry Narcan, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Wednesday morning.
"We need to be doing everything that we can to reduce the number of drug-related deaths," Chronister said.
A grant from the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support program is making it possible.
"We can quickly deliver life-saving medicine to individuals who have overdosed," Chronister said.
In the last year, the sheriff's office has used Narcan 48 times, saving 43 lives, Chronister said. All deputies will be trained on how to use the overdose-reversing medicine.
"If you or someone you love is struggling with drug addictions, please reach out for help," Chronister said.
