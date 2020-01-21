TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A bill known as Allie's law named for a Boston terrier unanimously passed the Florida Senate's Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday.

It would make it mandatory to report animal abuse within 48 hours. Up until last year, state law prohibited veterinarians from reporting under a records privacy law. The bill aims to close a loophole and stop other types of abuse as well.

The co-creator of the bill, Dave Heine, testified before the committee about how Allie came into his life and was forced to fight for food in her previous home.

10Investigates uncovered cases here in the Tampa Bay area of overlapping abuse -- known as the toxic triad. Since 2015, 42 people in the area, who were arrested for abusing animals, were also arrested for domestic violence.

