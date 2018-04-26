Hillsborough County deputies have identified a suspect in a multi-county carjacking spree Wednesday.

They say Majar L. Jones, 43, of Orlando, is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Jones took a green 2002 Ford F-150 with a Florida tag 9379T9 with a trailer attached. The victim followed the truck and encountered the carjacker at a gas station on Thonotosassa Road. Jones got out of the Ford and tried to get into the victim's vehicle.

The victim tried to drive away, and Jones fired three shots at the victim's vehicle, deputies said.

The victim was not hurt.

Deputies say Jones drove away, then abandoned the trailer nearby.

Earlier, Jones had stolen a vehicle from Orange County and abandoned it on Interstate 4. A fingerprint from that vehicle and the victim were able to help deputies identify Jones as the suspect.

He is a convicted felon since 1994.

Jones is 6-foot-7, 200 to 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

He may still be driving the Ford F-150:

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

