A bar was destroyed by a fire Thursday in Zephyrhills.

Pasco Fire Rescue crews helped Zephyrhills firefighters extinguish the fire, which broke out at Jerry's Crystal Bar on Gall Boulevard.

The flames and billowing smoke became visible around lunchtime Thursday.

It's unclear how the fire started. Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The Zephyrhills Veterinary Clinic next to Jerry's Crystal Bar said it was operating with no power and its phone lines were down. The clinic said all its patients were safe, and staff members were in the process of contacting pet owners who had patients there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.