TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa's City Council meeting was packed most of Thursday night, overflowing with people who want councilors to reject a plan for an exclusive social club along Bayshore Boulevard.

While some supporters were there, they were outnumbered by opponents who want to stop The Stovall House development.

The same developer who's behind the Oxford Exchange wants to turn it into a members-only club with a restaurant, bar and bed and breakfast.

To do that, he needs the city to change the house's current zoning.

Opponents said the development is going to bring too much traffic to their quiet neighborhood off Bayshore.

“It sets a bad precedent for our neighborhood,” resident Michael Kennedy said. “We don't want this. We live there purposely where it's at away from Howard Avenue and all those places because we want to be able to go to our houses and retreat to our sanctuary.”

However, the developer said The Stovall House isn't going to bring in a huge amount of traffic to the neighborhood. In fact, it will bring less than another kind of development, such as a high-rise condo.

“All of the parking is within the property,” Blake Casper said. “All the deliveries will be on and off Bayshore. All our member traffic is on and off Bayshore. This is a quiet, intimate dinner club.”

The city council is expected to make a decision Thursday night, or the early hours of Friday morning as hours of public comment continue.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

