ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Cases of beer were scattered across Highway 35 Bypass Thursday morning after an accident involving a car, tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
Officials with the Aransas Pass Fire Department said it appeared that a car pulled onto Highway 35 Bypass in front of of tractor-trailer, causing the driver of the trailer to overturn on the highway near Moore Road. A truck towing a boat then hit the tractor-trailer, officials said, and the driver of that pickup truck was pinned inside of the cab for a short time.
The driver was rescued by AFPD and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
Numerous cases of beer were scattered across the highway for several hours.
The road was cleaned up and reopened Thursday afternoon.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group
- Island Report: Destruction of Waves Resort is underway
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.