CLEARWATER, Fla. — Working with wood is nothing new for Grant Corrigan and the volunteers of the St. Paul United Methodist Church Carpenter’s Shop. Corrigan himself has been involved for more than two decades, crafting wooden crosses and other things in the back of the church recreation building.

“I have been doing the shop for 22 years,” he said. “I thought there was a need for people to go and gather.”

Eventually the shop, a 501(c)-3 non-profit ministry, graduated to a larger space across the street. So many people showed interest in making the 13 to 14-inch wooden crosses, which were given away after baptisms, confirmations, and weddings, that the wood shop outgrew that second space as well.

In July 2018, they moved to a building on Druid Road behind Clearwater High School. It’s a multi-room space which gives the 55 volunteers room to cut, carve, sand, and paint their newest creations.

“We had the shop, and I felt like it was under-utilized,” said Corrigan. “We’ve actually sent toys all around the world now.”

For two years now, the woodworkers have been crafting handmade wooden toys. Cars and trucks with bright paint and stickers have been shipped around the world to countries like Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and more.

“I was in the original group that started it,” said Keith Postel. “I like working with wood, and I think it’s a very good ministry.”

Everyone from 14-year-old Hannah to retirees in their 80s visit a few days per week to craft the toys, which require about an hour of hands-on time to complete.

“It’s all done by volunteers and all done by donations,” said Corrigan. “We’ve gotten off to a slower start, and we’re picking up steam.”

In all, The Carpenter’s Shop has made around 5,000 toys in 24 months. Their biggest donation comes on Oct. 26 when 2,500 toys will be presented to Metropolitan Ministries. More than 20,000 families are helped each year through the Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent, and The Carpenter’s Shop is proud to contribute toys to these local families.

“It just makes you feel good to know some kid’s going to get them. Some kid who may not get anything else,” said Postel.

Most of the toys have been donated within Pinellas County to the Largo Police Department, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department and other first responders. Some of the toys have also been distributed internationally to children in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and more.

The Carpenter’s Shop is entirely supported by donations. Anyone is welcome to volunteer. The workshop is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The shop also has a workday from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month.

